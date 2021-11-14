Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Magyar Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magyar Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1402 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Magyar Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magyar Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million $6.12 million 11.63 Magyar Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.94

Magyar Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 19.17% 10.26% 0.78% Magyar Bancorp Competitors 19.61% 8.37% 0.96%

Volatility and Risk

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp peers beat Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

