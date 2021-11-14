MahaDAO Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $4.15 or 0.00006405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.22 million and $484,183.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00071942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,783.49 or 0.99994107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.99 or 0.07107856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.