MakiSwap Price Tops $0.14 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $9.77 million and $997,499.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00071032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,094.51 or 1.00399057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.36 or 0.07105019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.