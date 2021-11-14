Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Malibu Boats worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

