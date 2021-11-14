Man Group plc Buys 11,912 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 351.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 70.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after buying an additional 140,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 125.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 197,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

