Man Group plc Buys 32,958 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $60.77 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.