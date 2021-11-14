Man Group plc Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $510.89 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.14 and a 12-month high of $517.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

