Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total value of $2,189,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,727 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,966 shares of company stock worth $24,782,056. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $561.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $563.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

