Man Group plc Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 996.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,836 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 6elm Capital LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.1% during the second quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 473,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after buying an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,439 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 2.36. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

