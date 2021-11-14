Man Group plc Has $3.58 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 246.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 642,620 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

NYSE:VLO opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

