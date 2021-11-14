Man Group plc Has $3.77 Million Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Scientific Games worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,265,000 after buying an additional 1,220,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after buying an additional 2,197,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 31.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,546,000 after buying an additional 535,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

