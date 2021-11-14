Man Group plc Purchases 11,499 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Man Group plc increased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after purchasing an additional 201,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.28. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.