Man Group plc Purchases 25,096 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Man Group plc increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE:RCL opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.