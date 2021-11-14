Man Group plc Purchases 30,349 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,349 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 9.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after buying an additional 360,140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.