Man Group plc Purchases 39,081 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,081 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Blackbaud worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 22.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,876 shares of company stock worth $2,330,502. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLKB opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,318.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

