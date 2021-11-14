Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 758.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,251 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. Stephens cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

