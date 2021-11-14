Man Group plc Sells 2,405 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,580. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.