Man Group plc Sells 26,640 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,640 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

NYSE PM opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

