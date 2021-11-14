Man Group plc Sells 390 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $1,807.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,836.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,866.51. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,272 shares of company stock worth $10,677,770. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.