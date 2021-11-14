MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $83.87 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00218419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00086106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.