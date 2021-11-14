MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Capitalization Hits $43.07 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $43.07 million and $1.96 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00073985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00095644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,592.94 or 1.00407901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,516.14 or 0.07020211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

