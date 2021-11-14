Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $830.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

