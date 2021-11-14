Mariner LLC Acquires 3,108 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

