Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 104,473 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

