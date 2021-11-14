Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,812 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,940 shares of company stock valued at $412,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FSK opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

