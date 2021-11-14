Mariner LLC Buys 2,998 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,109,000 after buying an additional 129,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,551,000 after buying an additional 138,281 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,741,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

