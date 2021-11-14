Mariner LLC Buys 8,630 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after buying an additional 595,616 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after buying an additional 247,547 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 667,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after buying an additional 33,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after buying an additional 80,595 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,749,000.

FTEC opened at $132.82 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $95.22 and a 1 year high of $133.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.89.

