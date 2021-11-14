Mariner LLC Buys New Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after buying an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after buying an additional 863,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $125.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

