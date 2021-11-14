Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.