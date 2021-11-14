Mariner LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 148.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,738 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

