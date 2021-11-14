Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,648,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

