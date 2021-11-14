Mariner LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cintas by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38,247 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cintas by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,820,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $3,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $438.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $448.98. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $411.17 and its 200 day moving average is $386.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

