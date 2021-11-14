Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of MMP opened at $49.22 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

