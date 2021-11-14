Mariner LLC Sells 3,248 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SAP by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $33,320,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 623,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,626,000 after acquiring an additional 127,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $115.70 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.