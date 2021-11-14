Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

NYSE:UBER opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

