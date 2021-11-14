MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 382.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of MarketAxess worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

MarketAxess stock opened at $388.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.