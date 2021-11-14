Marlin Price Tops $0.0988 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. Marlin has a market cap of $72.83 million and approximately $29.58 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00073248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00095376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,607.16 or 0.99697569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,657.80 or 0.07078055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

