Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 117,274 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after buying an additional 5,774,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,723,000 after buying an additional 751,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Trip.com Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,377,000 after buying an additional 476,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. CLSA decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

