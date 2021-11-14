Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 25,708 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $456.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.45. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $459.32.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

