Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 1,391,640 SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,391,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 13.74% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBEA. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $9,700,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $9,700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $6,255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $5,298,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.