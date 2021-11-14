Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of QIAGEN worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $53.82 on Friday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

