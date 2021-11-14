Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after buying an additional 1,454,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 190,899 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $9,634,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,120,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after buying an additional 268,389 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.