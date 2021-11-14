Marshall Wace LLP Buys 56,061 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1,128.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,174 shares of company stock valued at $17,202,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $362.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

