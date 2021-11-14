Marshall Wace LLP Buys 62,022 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 813.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,381,000 after buying an additional 239,987 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $221.16 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $224.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

