Marshall Wace LLP Buys 77,523 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1,440.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 355.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 116,052 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 225,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 587,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

