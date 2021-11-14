Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 617,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after buying an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after buying an additional 501,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -168.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

