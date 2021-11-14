Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 1,499,883 GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,499,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,504,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 12.53% of GX Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $10,141,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $872,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $5,802,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,896,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GXII opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.06.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

