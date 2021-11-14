Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 1,499,975 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,499,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,435,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 12.94% of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

