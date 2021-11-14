Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 172,782 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Equity Residential stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

