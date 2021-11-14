Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 499,334 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 499,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.70% of Singular Genomics Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,717,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 60.80. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

